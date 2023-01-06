Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
