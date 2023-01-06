Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of GALT stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

About Galectin Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

