Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $53,040 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Culp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.