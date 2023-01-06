StockNews.com Downgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to Sell

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hilltop Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE HTH opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $330.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hilltop by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,004,000 after buying an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,399,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

