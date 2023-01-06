Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

Shares of CO stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 21.5% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 623,571 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.