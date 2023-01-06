TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Down 3.1 %

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.75.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.