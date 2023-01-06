Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford Stock Performance
NYSE:AINC opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.95. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74.
About Ashford
