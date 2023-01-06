Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 588.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 125,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,885 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $189,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,053,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

