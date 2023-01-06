Critical Survey: Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) versus GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paramount Resources and GeoPetro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Resources presently has a consensus price target of $39.86, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paramount Resources and GeoPetro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 4.06% 8.22% 5.69% GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and GeoPetro Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $1.10 billion 2.43 $189.02 million $0.46 40.85 GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paramount Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Summary

Paramount Resources beats GeoPetro Resources on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About GeoPetro Resources

(Get Rating)

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

