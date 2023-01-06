TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.66) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.45) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of TEG opened at €6.83 ($7.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.17. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €5.59 ($5.95) and a one year high of €25.34 ($26.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

