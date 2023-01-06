Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Zovio stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05. Zovio has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

