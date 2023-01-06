GSK (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,450 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,450 ($17.47) price target from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.23) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.77) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,580 ($19.04) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.80) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,564.50 ($18.85).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,431.60 ($17.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £58.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,420.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,477.06. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.48).

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($35,851.81). In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £11,594.94 ($13,969.81). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.07) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($35,851.81). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,906 shares of company stock worth $4,146,362.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

