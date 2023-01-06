Reviewing Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.54 $6.06 million $0.69 13.55 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.25 $1.43 million $0.20 59.30

Perma-Pipe International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CECO Environmental. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats CECO Environmental on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

