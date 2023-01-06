Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($56.63) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($47.59) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays set a GBX 5,010 ($60.36) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.01) price target on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,115.33 ($49.58).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,652.50 ($44.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,715.74. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($49.00). The firm has a market cap of £82.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2,608.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,629 ($43.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($9,968.82). Insiders bought 678 shares of company stock worth $2,482,176 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

