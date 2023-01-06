Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $111.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as $118.60 and last traded at $118.52, with a volume of 58857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.31.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 67.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,664,000 after buying an additional 2,859,546 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after purchasing an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.