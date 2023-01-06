Raymond James Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance

LIFZF opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.