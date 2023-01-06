Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. 147,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,073,307 shares.The stock last traded at $90.36 and had previously closed at $85.61.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

