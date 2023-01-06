Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 201,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,496,366 shares.The stock last traded at $6.52 and had previously closed at $5.94.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,846,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after buying an additional 175,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 53,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

The company has a market capitalization of $979.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

