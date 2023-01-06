Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target to €191.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.80.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

