Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from 925.00 to 1,100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S traded as high as $138.88 and last traded at $137.88, with a volume of 3874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

