Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has $275.00 price target on the stock.

Roche Stock Performance

Shares of Roche stock opened at $314.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.79 and its 200 day moving average is $325.38. Roche has a twelve month low of $299.01 and a twelve month high of $430.00.

Get Roche alerts:

About Roche

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.