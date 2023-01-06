Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

Shares of WRN stock opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

