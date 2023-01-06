Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a C$2.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Shares of WRN stock opened at C$2.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.93. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$389.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About Western Copper and Gold
Featured Articles
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.