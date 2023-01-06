Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$10.50 at ATB Capital

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SES. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

SES stock opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -10.81. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.02 and a twelve month high of C$7.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$374.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

