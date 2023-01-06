Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
TLSNF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.17.
