Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNF opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

