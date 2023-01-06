Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEY. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$11.94 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$374.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.9600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,133 shares in the company, valued at C$4,789,862. In other news, Director Brian Davis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$749,047.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,254,461.58. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 342,133 shares in the company, valued at C$4,789,862. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 341,600 shares of company stock worth $4,954,527 and have sold 99,270 shares worth $1,419,685.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

