ATB Capital Increases Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$14.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.37% from the stock’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.80.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.65. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Calfrac Well Services ( TSE:CFW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$438.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$415.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,319,165.50. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 808,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.26, for a total value of C$5,865,642.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,708,200 shares in the company, valued at C$77,707,265.76. Also, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,319,165.50. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,400 shares of company stock worth $82,228 and have sold 867,263 shares worth $6,292,425.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

