UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj to €45.00 ($47.87) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

