Peloton Interactive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 102,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 61,216 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $865,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 151,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.