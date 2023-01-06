AMTD Digital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 11th. AMTD Digital had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $7.80. After the expiration of AMTD Digital’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HKD opened at $29.95 on Friday. AMTD Digital has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $2,555.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
