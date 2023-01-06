STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$10.00 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STEP. Cormark raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$6.85.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$64,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,101,716.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

