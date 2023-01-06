Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$40.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.20.

Shares of SJR.B stock opened at C$38.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.39. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$32.96 and a 52 week high of C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The company has a market cap of C$19.33 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

