Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) PT Raised to €33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays lowered their target price on Zalando from €28.00 ($29.79) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zalando from €42.00 ($44.68) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zalando from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zalando from €36.00 ($38.30) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $40.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,009.50, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64.

About Zalando

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.