Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.70.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$64.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.2900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

