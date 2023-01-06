Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$174.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.17.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$98.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$47.13 and a one year high of C$116.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.62. The business had revenue of C$429.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$416.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 16.1600007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

