Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Etsy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $290,016.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,315,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

