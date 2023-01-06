Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 29,158 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 18,048 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE BHC opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

