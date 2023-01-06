Ally Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,431 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average daily volume of 9,578 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 56.6% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

