Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 53,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 20,719 call options.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $12.57 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

