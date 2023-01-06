Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 409,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Camden National Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. Camden National has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Camden National had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 75,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 20.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 878,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,713,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 738,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAC. Raymond James began coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

