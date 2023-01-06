California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 656,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

California Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

