Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $301.82 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.65.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

