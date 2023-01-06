Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 715,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Journey Energy Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF opened at $3.57 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.
About Journey Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Journey Energy (JRNGF)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.