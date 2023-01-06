EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMSHF shares. Baader Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

EMS-CHEMIE stock opened at $670.30 on Friday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $636.55 and a 1-year high of $1,058.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $707.00.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

