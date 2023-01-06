iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 44,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the average daily volume of 12,647 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

