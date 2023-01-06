BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,500 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 438,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BKCC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $4.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 million. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 477,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 398,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

