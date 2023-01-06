Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:BXP opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boston Properties (BXP)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.