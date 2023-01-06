Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

