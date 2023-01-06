Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXPGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

NYSE:BXP opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

