Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

