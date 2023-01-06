Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by Sanford C. Bernstein

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DASTY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($49.47) to €41.50 ($44.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($47.87) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.28) to €40.75 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

