Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BHVN. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by $0.78. Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven will post -10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,263,967 shares of company stock worth $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

