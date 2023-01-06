Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Northern Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

