DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.