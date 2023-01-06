DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
